Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 13,329 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.04.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

