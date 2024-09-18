Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 42,149 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 750.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,298,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 46,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

