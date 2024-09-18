Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ETB opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

