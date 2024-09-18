Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EVT stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

