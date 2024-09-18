Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
EVG stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.33.
