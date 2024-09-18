E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,232 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Autohome accounts for about 0.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth $23,487,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 212,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 130,596 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Autohome by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Autohome by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Autohome by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.14.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

