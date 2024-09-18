E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.88.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

