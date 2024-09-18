E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $502.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.62 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

