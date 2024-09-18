E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,406 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,524,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $464.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.95.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868,820 shares of company stock worth $267,819,424 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

