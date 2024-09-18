E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $31.49 Million in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,000. Futu makes up about 1.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.32% of Futu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $142,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Futu from $77.60 to $80.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Futu Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

