E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $59.04 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843,411 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for 3.3% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of KE worth $59,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in KE by 71.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in KE by 29.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in KE by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KE by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in KE by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,299,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 476,722 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.74. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEKE. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on KE

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.