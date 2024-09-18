E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

