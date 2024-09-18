E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.44% of Kyverna Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.
Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of KYTX stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $35.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on KYTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
