Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

DYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $34.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,042,842.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,207.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Cox acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,042,842.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,207.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 61,902 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 382,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 276,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

