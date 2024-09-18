Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $359,058.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.