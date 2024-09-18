Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.63. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 15,566 shares traded.

Duos Technologies Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.