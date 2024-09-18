DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in DTE Energy by 407.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $127.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.