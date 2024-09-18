DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 9.6% in August

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DSS Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. 4,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. DSS has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.82.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. DSS had a negative return on equity of 63.59% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DSS will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Further Reading

