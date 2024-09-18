Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DRV stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.37. Driver Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.70 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of £13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Driver Group plc provides various consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, building information modelling, commercial and contract, delay analysis, project management, quantity surveying, and training services.

