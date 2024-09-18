Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Driver Group Price Performance
DRV stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.37. Driver Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.70 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of £13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.90.
Driver Group Company Profile
