Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DRREF stock traded up C$0.28 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.30. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$5.39 and a twelve month high of C$7.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.59.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

