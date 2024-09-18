Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 285,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.2 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $15.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0611 per share. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 99.84%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

