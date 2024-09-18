DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Up 18.8% in August

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
DRDGOLD Stock Performance
DRD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 434,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.
DRDGOLD Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.
