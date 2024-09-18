DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Up 18.8% in August

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 434,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 34.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DRDGOLD by 270.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 57,875 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 36.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 679,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

