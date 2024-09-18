Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 483,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.5 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CWXZF remained flat at $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.44.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
