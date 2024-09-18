Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 483,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.5 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CWXZF remained flat at $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

