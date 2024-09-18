Distil (LON:DIS) Shares Down 7.4%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 916,327 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 767,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

