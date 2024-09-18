Disciplined Investments LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWB opened at $308.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $310.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.