Disciplined Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,700 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,717,000 after buying an additional 1,769,373 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,171,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,393,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 432,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after buying an additional 379,214 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

