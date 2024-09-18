Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.0 %

OKE opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

