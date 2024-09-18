Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.