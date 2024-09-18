Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.