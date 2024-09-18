Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

