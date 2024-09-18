Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Dine Brands Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.0% per year over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of DIN opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.62.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

