Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.05

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.