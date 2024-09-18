Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Kooman & Associates’ 4th Largest Position

Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 6.4% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kooman & Associates owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $15,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

