Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 5.50% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,476,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,074 shares in the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,705,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,058,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 115,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
