Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) is Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.