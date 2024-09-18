Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,371,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725,620 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 21.96% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $454,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 344,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,493 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 63,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

