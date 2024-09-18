Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 6.9% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $20,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

