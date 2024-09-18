DigiByte Market Cap Achieves $113.48 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $113.48 million and $1.76 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,586.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.50 or 0.00521042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00106215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.72 or 0.00286893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00029656 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00030727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00077667 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,255,379,804 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

