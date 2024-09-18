Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Digerati Technologies Price Performance
DTGI stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Digerati Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
