Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DTGI stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Digerati Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

