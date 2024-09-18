DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 825.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 42,123 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 0.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its position in DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

