Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $25.14.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

