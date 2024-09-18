Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $25.14.
About Deutsche Wohnen
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Wohnen
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.