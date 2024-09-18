Denali Advisors LLC Sells 6,505 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

