Denali Advisors LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $81,507,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $60,792,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:WY opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

