Denali Advisors LLC Sells 2,710 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.89 and a 12-month high of $111.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average is $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

