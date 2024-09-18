Denali Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 207.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,496,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,173 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after buying an additional 693,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after acquiring an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $113.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

