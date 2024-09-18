Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRMY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

