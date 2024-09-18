Denali Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 37,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Andersons by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

