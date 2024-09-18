Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $47,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.88.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $397.91 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $417.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.