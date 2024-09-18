DecisionPoint Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock valued at $722,588,749. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.71.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

