DecisionPoint Financial LLC Acquires 4,236 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.